Lords of the Fallen looks good in 17-minute gameplay presentation

Hexworks and CI Games are set to release the new Lords of the Fallen on the 13th of October, and they know the game will get a lot of competition in that period. That's probably one of the reasons why they've decided to take advantage of the fact that most other companies haven't made their marketing trains go full speed yet.

The two partners have given us a 17-minute gameplay presentation of Lords of the Fallen where we get to see and learn more about some of the very different playstyles available, how the "Dual World" system works, enemy variety and some of the ways Unreal Engine 5 makes this a far prettier and better game than the original.

Speaking of pretty, we've also received updated PC requirements, as you'll need more RAM than first announced to even play it. Everything else is as it was a couple of months ago.

Minimum (720p Low Quality Settings):





OS: Windows 10 64bit



Processor: intel i5 8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600



Memory: 12 GB RAM



Graphics: 6GBs VRAM | NVIDIA GTX-1060 or AMD Radeon RX 590



DirectX: Version 11



Storage: 45 GB (SSD is preferred, but it supports HDD)



Recommended (1080p High Quality Settings):





OS: Windows 10 64bit



Processor: intel i7 8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600



Memory: 16 GB RAM



Graphics: 8GBs VRAM NVIDIA RTX-2080 or AMD Radeon RX 6700



DirectX: Version 12



Storage: 45 GB SSD

