Lords of the Fallen is getting PS5 Pro enhancement

It is just over a year since Hexworks launched the second Lords of the Fallen game, which just so happened to also be called Lords of the Fallen. The soulslike has improved a lot since launch, adding plenty of new content, and next week when the PS5 Pro launches, you'll be able to make it even prettier.

As per a press release from Hexworks and CI Games, Lords of the Fallen's PS5 Pro enhanced version allows players to get a 40% increase in pixel density over the base PS5. Performance Mode upscales from 1440p to 4K at 60fps, with sharper details and refined textures. Quality Mode gives you 4K at 30fps, but has more intricate visuals for you to feast your eyes on.

Hexworks is still listening to fan feedback, and plans enhancements across all platforms for Lords of the Fallen, which will arrive in due course.

Lords of the Fallen is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.