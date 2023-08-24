Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Lords of the Fallen

Lords of the Fallen has gone gold and is ready for launch in October

Friday the 13th might not be unlucky for Hexworks.

Three months ago, Hexworks and CI Games announced that Lords of the Fallen was set to launch on Friday the 13th of October. Fortunately, that hasn't made them unlucky yet.

We're told Lords of the Fallen already has "gone gold", which as usual in simple terms means the game has finished development and is being sent to distribution.

A game reaching this milestone earlier than a month before launch is usually a very good sign, as it indicates there aren't any big problems that need to be ironed out with a day one patch or anything like that. Let's hope this isn't an exception.

Lords of the Fallen

