Lords of the Fallen has gone gold and is ready for launch in October

HQ

Three months ago, Hexworks and CI Games announced that Lords of the Fallen was set to launch on Friday the 13th of October. Fortunately, that hasn't made them unlucky yet.

We're told Lords of the Fallen already has "gone gold", which as usual in simple terms means the game has finished development and is being sent to distribution.

A game reaching this milestone earlier than a month before launch is usually a very good sign, as it indicates there aren't any big problems that need to be ironed out with a day one patch or anything like that. Let's hope this isn't an exception.