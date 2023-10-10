Lords of the Fallen has 63 trophies to grab

Days before it goes live, the achievement list for Lords of the Fallen has appeared online. Compiled by Insider Gaming, the upcoming soulslike will have 63 total achievements, which will consist of beating bosses, achieving different endings, and more.
You can find the full list below, but be wary of potential spoilers if you want to go in completely clean. Lords of the Fallen launches on the 13th of October, which is also when you can read our review of the game as well.
Lord of The Fallen
Earn all trophies.
A Veil Lifted
Die in Axiom for the first time.
Lost and Found
Retrieve vigor lost upon death.
Weapon Collector
Collect all weapons.
Ironclad
Collect all armor pieces.
What Sights Contained Within
Collect all Umbral Eyes.
Trinket Collector
Collect all rings and pendants.
Ammunition Collector
Collect all ammo types.
Inferno Adept
Collect all Inferno spells.
Radiant Adept
Collect all Radiance spells.
Umbral Adept
Collect all Umbral spells.
Throwable Collector
Collect all throwables.
Gesture Collector
Collect all gestures.
Salvation in Blood
Fully upgrade the Sanguinarix.
Honed in Perfection
Fully upgrade a weapon.
Rune Novice
Place a rune in a socket for the first time.
Rune Master
Fully socket a 3-rune weapon or a shield.
Carving Out Victory
Fully upgrade the Umbral lamp.
Utmost Insight
Fully socket the Umbral lamp with Umbral Eyes.
Comrades
Beckon a co-op partner.
Shared Triumph
Defeat a boss alongside a co-op partner.
Vengeance for the Fallen
Avenge a fallen lampbearer.
No Mercy
Defeat another player in PVP.
Infernal Offerings
Donate a total of 10 Pilfered Coins.
Umbral Offerings
Donate a total of 10 Plucked Eyeballs.
Shades of Violence
Apply a tinct to a piece of gear.
Rise and Fall
Defeat Pieta, She of Blessed Renewal.
Together in Death
Defeat the Congregator of Flesh.
Burying the Past
Defeat the Hushed Saint.
Unwanted
Defeat the Spurned Progeny.
Unbroken to the End
Defeat the Unbroken Promise.
Wings of Grief
Defeat the Hollow Crow.
Twin Faces of Sin
Defeat Reinhold the Immured.
Judgment
Defeat Judge Cleric, the Radiant Sentinel.
Hunt's End
Defeat the Lightreaper.
The King is Dead
Defeat the Sundered Monarch.
A Hunger Sated
Defeat Elianne the Starved.
Fallen
Defeat Adyr, the Bereft Exile.
None Shall be Spared
Defeat all bosses.
The Price of Knowledge
Exacter Dunmire gains the knowledge he seeks.
Part of the Divine
Damarose the Marked receives her divine reward.
Travels Resumed
Sparky is liberated.
Moving On
Byron finds a new purpose.
Hero Worship
Drustan's faith in his brother remains steadfast.
Antana's Legacy
The value of Andreas of Ebb's friendship is made clear.
Faithful
Stomund, Captain of the Fidelis is greeted at the Empyrean.
Without Purpose
Thehk-Ihir leaves Mournstead.
A Queen's Rest
Sophesia bestows a final favor.
The Last Step
The Iron Wayfarer's journey finally ends.
Vengeful Reflection
An Umbral imprint of Isaac faces the Lightreaper.
Lord of the Risen
Reach the Adyr ending.
In Light we Walk
Reach the Radiant ending.
Back to the Void
Reach the Umbral ending.
A Shadow Dispelled
Defeat the Scarlet Shadow.
Essence of Death
Defeat an enemy with an Umbral finisher.
Thriving in Darkness
Use a Vesting Seed.
Seasoned
Reach Level 100.
Wayfarer
Visit all of the areas in the game.
The Past Shapes the Present
Offer Molhu the Bowl of Revelations.
Lingering Moments
View all Umbral stigmas.
A Rest Among the Dead
Reach the Skyrest Bridge interior.
A Trace of Venom
Kukajin concludes her business in Mournstead.