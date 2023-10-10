Lords of the Fallen has 63 total achievements

HQ

Days before it goes live, the achievement list for Lords of the Fallen has appeared online. Compiled by Insider Gaming, the upcoming soulslike will have 63 total achievements, which will consist of beating bosses, achieving different endings, and more.

You can find the full list below, but be wary of potential spoilers if you want to go in completely clean. Lords of the Fallen launches on the 13th of October, which is also when you can read our review of the game as well.

Lord of The Fallen

Earn all trophies.

A Veil Lifted

Die in Axiom for the first time.

Lost and Found

Retrieve vigor lost upon death.

Weapon Collector

Collect all weapons.

Ironclad

Collect all armor pieces.

What Sights Contained Within

Collect all Umbral Eyes.

Trinket Collector

Collect all rings and pendants.

Ammunition Collector

Collect all ammo types.

Inferno Adept

Collect all Inferno spells.

Radiant Adept

Collect all Radiance spells.

Umbral Adept

Collect all Umbral spells.

Throwable Collector

Collect all throwables.

Gesture Collector

Collect all gestures.

Salvation in Blood

Fully upgrade the Sanguinarix.

Honed in Perfection

Fully upgrade a weapon.

Rune Novice

Place a rune in a socket for the first time.

Rune Master

Fully socket a 3-rune weapon or a shield.

Carving Out Victory

Fully upgrade the Umbral lamp.

Utmost Insight

Fully socket the Umbral lamp with Umbral Eyes.

Comrades

Beckon a co-op partner.

Shared Triumph

Defeat a boss alongside a co-op partner.

Vengeance for the Fallen

Avenge a fallen lampbearer.

No Mercy

Defeat another player in PVP.

Infernal Offerings

Donate a total of 10 Pilfered Coins.

Umbral Offerings

Donate a total of 10 Plucked Eyeballs.

Shades of Violence

Apply a tinct to a piece of gear.

Rise and Fall

Defeat Pieta, She of Blessed Renewal.

Together in Death

Defeat the Congregator of Flesh.

Burying the Past

Defeat the Hushed Saint.

Unwanted

Defeat the Spurned Progeny.

Unbroken to the End

Defeat the Unbroken Promise.

Wings of Grief

Defeat the Hollow Crow.

Twin Faces of Sin

Defeat Reinhold the Immured.

Judgment

Defeat Judge Cleric, the Radiant Sentinel.

Hunt's End

Defeat the Lightreaper.

The King is Dead

Defeat the Sundered Monarch.

A Hunger Sated

Defeat Elianne the Starved.

Fallen

Defeat Adyr, the Bereft Exile.

None Shall be Spared

Defeat all bosses.

The Price of Knowledge

Exacter Dunmire gains the knowledge he seeks.

Part of the Divine

Damarose the Marked receives her divine reward.

Travels Resumed

Sparky is liberated.

Moving On

Byron finds a new purpose.

Hero Worship

Drustan's faith in his brother remains steadfast.

Antana's Legacy

The value of Andreas of Ebb's friendship is made clear.

Faithful

Stomund, Captain of the Fidelis is greeted at the Empyrean.

Without Purpose

Thehk-Ihir leaves Mournstead.

A Queen's Rest

Sophesia bestows a final favor.

The Last Step

The Iron Wayfarer's journey finally ends.

Vengeful Reflection

An Umbral imprint of Isaac faces the Lightreaper.

Lord of the Risen

Reach the Adyr ending.

In Light we Walk

Reach the Radiant ending.

Back to the Void

Reach the Umbral ending.

A Shadow Dispelled

Defeat the Scarlet Shadow.

Essence of Death

Defeat an enemy with an Umbral finisher.

Thriving in Darkness

Use a Vesting Seed.

Seasoned

Reach Level 100.

Wayfarer

Visit all of the areas in the game.

The Past Shapes the Present

Offer Molhu the Bowl of Revelations.

Lingering Moments

View all Umbral stigmas.

A Rest Among the Dead

Reach the Skyrest Bridge interior.

A Trace of Venom

Kukajin concludes her business in Mournstead.