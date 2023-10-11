Lords of the Fallen gets a gothic and stunning launch trailer

HQ

It's been almost ten years since the release of Lords of the Fallen, and since then, the fans have waited for the sequel. The development has been really troublesome with the project moving between three studios (Deck13 Interactive to Defiant Studios and finally Hexworks) and multiple restarts - but it's finally time for a release on Friday, October 13.

With so little time to go, we have now gotten the launch trailer, which is one of the best in a very long time. It really sets the scene for a gothic, violent and demon filled adventure - and we absolutely think you should check it out below.