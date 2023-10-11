Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Lords of the Fallen

Lords of the Fallen gets a gothic and stunning launch trailer

It really sets the tone for the upcoming adventure.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It's been almost ten years since the release of Lords of the Fallen, and since then, the fans have waited for the sequel. The development has been really troublesome with the project moving between three studios (Deck13 Interactive to Defiant Studios and finally Hexworks) and multiple restarts - but it's finally time for a release on Friday, October 13.

With so little time to go, we have now gotten the launch trailer, which is one of the best in a very long time. It really sets the scene for a gothic, violent and demon filled adventure - and we absolutely think you should check it out below.

HQ
Lords of the Fallen

Related texts



Loading next content