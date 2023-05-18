Lords of the Fallen gameplay reveals unlucky launch date

HQ

CI Games and the developers at Hexworks have shown off the new Lords of the Fallen several times already, but all of those videos have focused on how much better everything looks thanks to Unreal Engine 5. Now it's time for some gameplay and information about the launch.

To answer that first thing right away: Lords of the Fallen will launch on Friday the 13th, October 13th to be specific. That's worth noting, as today's gameplay trailer does, after a fairly long cinematic opening, show that the title stays true to its Souls-inspired (it even has a character cosplaying as Elden Ring's Malenia) combat while delivering impressive graphics most similar games could only have dreamed of before UE5.