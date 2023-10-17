Lords of the Fallen fails to crack top three in UK's boxed sales chart for its launch week

HQ

Unsurprisingly, EA Sports FC 24 is proving to be a challenge for new games who want to debut at the top of the UK's weekly boxed sales chart. Because, following a few weeks at the top of the standings, EA's sports title has retained that position, holding off a consistent Assassin's Creed Mirage in second, a resurging Star Wars Jedi: Survivor in third, and the new entry of Lords of the Fallen in fourth.

The rest of the top ten has also seen Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope and Red Dead Redemption back in the charts and in fifth and sixth, respectively. After this, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe managed to stave off The Grinch: Christmas Adventures, which debuted in eighth, and ahead of Hogwarts Legacy and Minecraft on Switch.

Detective Pikachu Returns has still failed to get to the top of the standings, and has actually fell all the way from third to 22nd in the charts this week. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom dropped out of the top ten for the first time since its launch in May, despite no change in sales. And Forza Motorsport didn't even manage to crack the top 20, with a debut at 23rd.

No doubt this coming week will be a challenge for EA Sports FC 24 to maintain its dominance, as it has to hold off Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Sonic Superstars, and a few other games.

