Lords of the Fallen celebrates Halloween with new update

Lords of Fallen developer Hexworks is celebrating Halloween by rolling out a new hilariously-titled update called the 'Pumpkin Patch.'

From 26th October - 2nd November, Mournstead will be decorated with Halloween items and players can embark on a time-limited quest to unlock an exclusive new pumpkin helm.

In addition to this, the update also decreases enemy density in certain locations and it reintroduces cross-play, which we previously reported was disabled. It also improves overall performance and removes several vestiges in the game's New Game Plus mode.

Alongside the update, Hexworks is also encouraging players to submit in-game images taken within photo mode. The best of these images will then be displayed in New York City's Times Square for two weeks.

