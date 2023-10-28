Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Lords of the Fallen

Lords of the Fallen celebrates Halloween with new update

By completed a time-limited quest, players can unlock an exclusive new pumpkin helm.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Lords of Fallen developer Hexworks is celebrating Halloween by rolling out a new hilariously-titled update called the 'Pumpkin Patch.'

From 26th October - 2nd November, Mournstead will be decorated with Halloween items and players can embark on a time-limited quest to unlock an exclusive new pumpkin helm.

In addition to this, the update also decreases enemy density in certain locations and it reintroduces cross-play, which we previously reported was disabled. It also improves overall performance and removes several vestiges in the game's New Game Plus mode.

Alongside the update, Hexworks is also encouraging players to submit in-game images taken within photo mode. The best of these images will then be displayed in New York City's Times Square for two weeks.

Lords of the Fallen

Thanks, Game Rant.

Related texts

0
Lords of the FallenScore

Lords of the Fallen
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

Hexworks has rebooted its Souls-like action-RPG, and we've spent the last week exploring its parallel worlds and facing all manner of tough foes.



Loading next content