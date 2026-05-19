Lords of the Fallen 2 won't be an Epic Games Store exclusive on PC at launch

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CI Games has ended its publishing agreement with Epic Games, which would have made Lords of the Fallen 2 an Epic Games Store exclusive on PC. This agreement was made around two years ago, where it was believed EGS would have distribution rights to the PC version for the product's lifecycle.

However, in a new announcement from CI Games, the developer reveals that it has ended this agreement, allowing Lords of the Fallen 2 to be published on other PC platforms at launch. This means the game is unlikely to be missing from the Steam Store, for example. In the past, Epic Games Store exclusives have been a bit hurt in terms of sales, as often PC gamers are willing to wait until a game arrives on their favourite platform to play it. Call it supporting a monopoly, but it's just how PC players are.

Lords of the Fallen 2 doesn't yet have a release date (although if you remember last month an artist let it slip the game was probably coming out in August), but when we get one with a new trailer, likely coming up at Summer Game Fest this year, we'll be able to know for sure if it's coming to Steam and other platforms, too.