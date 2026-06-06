Lords of the Fallen 2 will officially debut on PC and consoles this autumn

HQ

As part of the Summer Game Fest proceedings, developer CI Games was on-hand to share an update for the upcoming action-RPG sequel, Lords of the Fallen 2. Aligned with a new trailer that showcased a new region to be featured in the wider project, an area dubbed Ysiguen and regarded as a biome partly inspired by Asian mythology, the latest update on the project has also confirmed the release window for the game.

Set to debut on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, Lords of the Fallen 2 will be launching sometime this autumn. We don't yet have a confirmed exact release date, but it is on the way and set to add to an already absurdly crammed season. Will it join the ranks of the stacked September, target the also packed October, or take a stab at the one all others seem to fear and launch in November alongside Grand Theft Auto VI? This is unclear but no doubt CI Games will share an update sooner rather than later so fans know where they stand with the game.

Otherwise, you can see the new trailer for Lords of the Fallen 2 below, which also spotlights the new katana-based weapon class, the expanded roster of NPC allies, and some of the new Lords of Darkness that will make the player's life all the more challenging.