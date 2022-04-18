Lords of the Fallen 2 will be coming in 2023

CI Games has announced that it will now be aiming to release Lords of the Fallen 2 in 2023. Revealed in the publisher's latest Consolidated Management Report, the plan is now to start the marketing effort in late 2022, and to launch in 2023 sometime.

Here is the statement that CI Games gave on the matter:

"Lords of the Fallen: The sequel to this franchise has been developed by our internal studio Hexworks since 2019. The project has been led out of Barcelona, Spain, with additional development talent based in Romania, the United Kingdom and France. Our studio of 60+ internal development team members have worked closely with other third party developers across various disciplines in the development of the game, which is now at an advanced stage of production. We plan to start the global marketing campaign of the game during the third Quarter of 2022. Lords of the Fallen 2 is planned to be released in 2023 as a fullprice game for the new generation of consoles and PC."

To add to this, CI Games also shared a little titbit of information about the game, including that it is set to be the publisher's "most ambitious soulslike project to date."

Otherwise, in the report, it's also mentioned that work has been started on "the next game within our Sniper Ghost Warrior franchise", and that it is currently in full production. Likewise, it's noted that for its "key IPs", Unreal Engine 5 will be the "primary engine" used in development going forward.