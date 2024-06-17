Lords of the Fallen 2 officially revealed for 2026

Lords of the Fallen 2 is already well on its way, by the looks of things, as CI Games has announced that the sequel to the 2023 Soulslike is coming in 2026. It'll be available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Epic Games.

It seems that this exclusivity for the Epic Games Store will last for the product's entire life cycle, so if you were willing to wait up to a year for a Steam release, you may want to think again. Otherwise, CI Games will be publishing on console.

We're expecting more dark fantasy in the Lords of the Fallen sequel, which will technically be the third game in the Lords of the Fallen series, as 2014's Lords of the Fallen kicked off the whole thing.

Are you excited for more Lords of the Fallen?