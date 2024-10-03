Lords of the Fallen 2 is now in full production

As games get bigger and bigger, we become more and more used to waiting an increased amount of time for new instalments or sequels from developers. However, despite Lords of the Fallen only arriving last year, Hexworks is well under way at getting the follow-up ready for its planned arrival in 2026, something that has been affirmed by publisher CI Games.

In a financial report, CI Games notes that Lords of the Fallen 2 has entered "full production" and even teased a few elements that it will be bringing to the table. This includes "increased appeal and accessibility to both existing and wider audiences", "increased game mode optionality, more commercial art style and narrative, elevated production values", a "full 'shared-progression' co-op alongside core single player campaign", a period of PC exclusivity on the Epic Games Store, and plans for a full-scale announcement sometime in 2025.

Lords of the Fallen launched in October 2023 and only needed a couple of weeks before reaching a million sold copies. No doubt CI Games will be hoping for a similar or better response with this sequel.