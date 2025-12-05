Lords of the End Times DLC announced for Total War: Warhammer

HQ

Teased and guessed, in a 25 year celebration livestream last night, Creative Assembly revealed their next DLC, and its main character in more than one way, the Usurper, The Great Betrayer, the first necromancer, and the lord of all undead - Nagash.

For those less well-versed in Warhammer law, he is the reason why the undead exist, and he is the one with a logic and sound mind, where the implication of other factions winning long term has only one solution, everybody and everything must die as to gain victory in the end yourself.

The Lords of the End Times naturally has a full on trailer - however, it is important to notice that while lore-wise, we are getting in to the End Times, the ragnarok of the world, where everything is consumed by evil gods and dies, it is not the same as the franchise or the Total War: Warhammer games ending, or not getting further support or updates.

HQ

And Creative Assembly has now made Immortal Empires a lot more available, as explained in their new explainer video for Immortal Empires: