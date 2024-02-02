Lords of Exile release date revealed in new trailer

HQ

Lords of Exile had no problem reaching the goals of its Kickstarter campaign, which kicked off in 2020. After one month, nearly 300% of the requested amount had been raised - and now it's almost time for the premiere.

In this 8-bit inspired adventure, we get to visit the Lands of Exilia, and if you watch the new video below, you'll see that the game is heavily inspired by the earliest Castlevania adventures, with platforming and classic linear stages. It seems to have the potential to be a really nice retro adventure when it releases on February 14 for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox.

Check out the latest trailer below.