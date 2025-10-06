Lordbound: The massive Skyrim mod finally released

HQ

For those who still can't get enough adventure out of the fourteen-year-old The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, there's now an excellent reason to dive back in. A new mod called Lordbound, which has been in development for more than a decade, has finally been released.

The mod adds over 60 hours of new content, featuring an entirely new landmass known as Druadach. Players can expect more than 40 new quests, 50 new dungeons, as well as a completely original soundtrack and voice acting.

According to the developers, Lordbound features "the biggest main quest you've ever played in Skyrim, with choices and consequences that change the state of the valley."

However, they also note that the mod is still a work in progress, meaning some bugs and rough edges may remain. Players eager to learn more can read the full details on the project's official page.