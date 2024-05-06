Lord of the Rings and Titanic star Bernard Hill has passed away, aged 79

Actor Bernard Hill who is best known for his roles in Lord of the Rings and Titanic, has passed away, aged 79. His agent shared the news with the BBC that he died early Sunday morning, but presently no cause of death has been revealed.

Hill's acting career spanned over five decades, with his latest project The Responder - a British police drama series - releasing posthumously. His acting credits include King Théoden in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, Captain Edward Smith in Titanic, and Luther Plunkitt, the Warden of San Quentin Prison, in the Clint Eastwood film True Crime.

Our thoughts go out to the late actor's surviving family.