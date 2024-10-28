Lord Farquaad could be back in Shrek 5

HQ

Rumpelstiltskin, Prince Charming, the Fairy Godmother, and of course, Lord Farquaad. Each Shrek movie has had its own villain, and while the Fairy Godmother may have stunned with her performance of I Need a Hero, Lord Farquaad remains strongest in most of our collective memories.

The stunted villain did seem to meet his end at the end of the first Shrek, but the actor who played the character is up for a return. Speaking to People, John Lithgow said he would "say yes in a minute," to joining the cast of Shrek 5.

However, Lithgow did also mention that he knows "nothing about it and no, I'm not a part of it." So, while it's unlikely Farquaad could appear again, we can always hope to see the pompous shorty make his return.