Loot is getting more generous in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

While Warhammer 40,000: Darktide released to solid review scores last year, the developers at Fatshark are constantly working on improvements to the game, and have even postponed the release of the Xbox version and cosmetic content until they've fixed the game on PC.

One of the changes coming in the next patch to Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is a more generous loot system. In a new developer blog, Fatshark admits in a new blog post that it has heard the criticism from fans, and that changes are coming to each method of gaining loot.

You'll get an Emperor's Gift after every mission, based on your performance, you'll be able to buy profane-tier weapons of any type at your level from the Armoury Exchange, and Sire Melk's Requisitorium contracts will give you more ingots for less work. Overall, this should have you getting gear more easily, but there is one thing Fatshark isn't changing that has left fans unhappy.

Namely, the crafting system found at the Shrine of the Omnissiah will not be changed, despite the element of perk refinement being quite a controversial one for fans, as it can remove a perk you don't like from a piece of gear, but leaves you stuck with the replacement whether it's better or worse.

