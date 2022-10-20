Loot and epic battles awaits in Minecraft Dungeons: Fauna Faire launch trailer

HQ

The Arch-Illager never rests, something we're frankly thankful for as his shenanigans means there are still plenty of stuff to do in Minecraft Dungeons. Yesterday marked the release of Fauna Faire, which is the third seasonal adventure for the game.

It includes a new mission, an Enchantsmith as well as pets, but the biggest draw is probably the Tower multiplayer, something the fans have asked for a long time. Check out the launch trailer below to see some of the new stuff, which frankly looks genuinely fun.