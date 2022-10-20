Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Minecraft Dungeons

Loot and epic battles await in Minecraft Dungeons: Fauna Faire launch trailer

Minecraft Dungeons continues to get a steady stream of new updates.

The Arch-Illager never rests, something we're frankly thankful for as his shenanigans means there are still plenty of stuff to do in Minecraft Dungeons. Yesterday marked the release of Fauna Faire, which is the third seasonal adventure for the game.

It includes a new mission, an Enchantsmith as well as pets, but the biggest draw is probably the Tower multiplayer, something fans have asked for a long time for. Check out the launch trailer below to see some of the new stuff, which frankly looks genuinely fun.

Minecraft Dungeons

