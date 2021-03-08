Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Loop Hero

Loop Hero lands as a Steam Top Seller days after launch

Outriders still makes the top ten, despite being weeks away from launch.

The latest Devolver Digital title, developed by Four Quarters, Loop Hero has already landed itself a healthy spot on the Steam Top Sellers list. As of right now, the title occupies the third position, placing it directly behind the hugely popular Valheim, and EA Play.

The impressive part about making the Top Sellers list is that Loop Hero only launched on March 4, meaning it has only been out for a few days.

Sitting right behind Loop Hero, Hades has made a resurgence into fourth, likely due to a 20% off deal currently on the title. Further down the list, we can see that Outriders still maintains the eighth position, despite still being around three whole weeks till launch.

Loop Hero

