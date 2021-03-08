Loop Hero lands as a Steam Top Seller days after launch

You're watching Advertisements

The latest Devolver Digital title, developed by Four Quarters, Loop Hero has already landed itself a healthy spot on the Steam Top Sellers list. As of right now, the title occupies the third position, placing it directly behind the hugely popular Valheim, and EA Play.

The impressive part about making the Top Sellers list is that Loop Hero only launched on March 4, meaning it has only been out for a few days.

Sitting right behind Loop Hero, Hades has made a resurgence into fourth, likely due to a 20% off deal currently on the title. Further down the list, we can see that Outriders still maintains the eighth position, despite still being around three whole weeks till launch.