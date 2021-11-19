Loop Hero is coming to Nintendo Switch this December 9

HQ

Loop Hero can be considered as relatively successful when it launched back in March this year. It brings a unique and interesting gameplay experience, highly replayable, and innovative. That's why we gave it a 9/10 in our review (you can find the full articlehere).

Then, one week after its launch on PC, the game already sold 500,000 copies. With this high popularity, it wasn't surprising to see developer Four Quarters announcing during the Nintendo IndieWorld Showcase back in August that Loop Hero will be coming to Switch within this year.

Now, we finally got a concrete date. Four Quarters and Devolver Digital have revealed that Loop Hero will arrive on Nintendo on December 9. For those who are interested, you can already pre-order the game with discount at $13.49.