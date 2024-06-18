Looney Tunes put a wacky spin on sports this autumn

While the summer is often the time for sports to shine, Nintendo has just revealed that we can look forward to the autumn for an all-new sporting experience.

As part of the ongoing Nintendo Direct, it was just confirmed that Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports will be coming to Switch sometime this autumn. It will include at least basketball, football, and tennis as playable activities, and will see a variety of iconic characters lined up as playable figures, including Daffy Duck, Bugs Bunny, Porky Pig, Lola Bunny, Wile E. Coyote, Roadrunner, and Sylvester the Cat.

As this is a Looney Tunes title, you can expect the typical wackiness to creep in, including by dropping anvils on players, and unleashing Acme's full line-up to cause further devastation.

Will you be playing Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports?