Looks like Doom Guy is coming to Fall Guys

If we ask you to name one of the most popular indie games this year, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout might be the first one that comes to your mind.

This fun party game has won lots of gamers' hearts ever since it rolled out, and we have seen many amazing collaborations, for example with Untitled Goose Game and Godzilla. Now, another famous face is joining the forces.

Just a couple hours ago, an image of a silhouette was posted on Fall Guys' official Twitter account, which led to a lot of speculations, and the most popular theory is that Doom Guy is on the way to this BR title. While not being confirmed yet, Doom's official account didre-tweetthe image with the text " D O O M", and that makes the speculation seems even more plausible.

Anyway, we should be able to find out the truth soon. What do you think, would you like to dress up as Doom Guy in Fall Guys?