Looking to fill a Baldur's Gate III-sized hole? Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous just launched a GOTY Edition

After finishing up your adventures in Faerun, you might want to give a new fantasy RPG a go, and Owlcat has the answer. The CRPG Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous has just received a Game of the Year Edition.

Bundling together all six major expansions, the 2021 title is now a complete package, and is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.com.

Owlcat Games' titles might not have blown away the gaming world as Baldur's Gate III did, but both Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous and Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader offer very deep, replayable experiences to fill the void left by completing the entirety of Baldur's Gate III. Well worth a look if you're CRPG inclined.