Looking for something to play this weekend? Check out all of this free, "free" and F2P content available

You're watching Advertisements

The weekend is now in full swing and you're probably already very deep into your favourite games, but if you are looking for something new to try, or can't find something to fill that void then allow us to help you out. We've created a video that goes through plenty of the actually free, "mostly free" (usually tied to a subscription), and the free to play games and pieces of loot available to gamers right now and over the coming couple of weeks.

From Games With Gold to PlayStation: Play At Home, or Epic Games Store free games and the latest Prime Gaming offerings, there's plenty to see, so sit back and catch the video in full below.