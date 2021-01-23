Long-time veteran Nintendo developer Takaya Imamura retires

You're watching Advertisements

It's always sad news when we hear that a long-time developer is retiring, even more so when that person has worked on some of the most iconic games of all time. Nintendo's own Takaya Imamura, the man who worked on Star Fox, F-Zero, and The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask has announced his retirement in a post on Facebook.

The post came with a caption reading (after translation): "This is my last day going to work. I took a selfie with the empty office. I guess I won't be coming in here anymore. As you'd expect, I'll miss it."

Imamura's career with Nintendo started back in 1989, and since then, he has helped bring to life some of the most incredible series we have come across. We'd like to wish Imamura a happy retirement, as well thanking him for all the amazing characters he delivered.