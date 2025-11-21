Longtime Los Angeles Lakers' executives Buss brothers fired by their sister in Succession-style drama

HQ

The sale of Los Angeles Lakers to a new holding company for over $10 billion seemed that it would respect the former executives of the NBA franchise, which has been controlled by the Buss family since 1979, when the late businessman Jerry Buss bought the franchise for $67.5 million (equivalent to $290 million in 2024).

However, that was not the case, as it has been reported in the last hours that the brothers Joey and Jerry Buss, sons of Jesse, have been fired. They are the younger brothers ot the still governor Jeanie Buss, who will keep the charge for at least five years.

Joey Buss was the alternate governor and vice president of reseach and developemtn, while Jesse Buss was the assistant general manager and director of scouting with an influence over draft strategy. Dating only to last September, they announced a sports investment and strategic partnership company. According to Reuters, they were instrumental in bringing players like Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. Joey was also CEO of the G League team.

"We wish things could be different with the way our time ended with the team. At times like this, we wish we could ask our Dad what he would think about it all", the brothers said to ESPN.

Jesse (37) further told The Athletic that he had long felt lack of communication with his older sister (64), who has "fired everyone" from their family who were also involved with the NBA team, so he says he wasn't surprised about his firing, specially after the sale.

He says he has felt siloed from the company since 2023, while he was facing an undisclosed illness that has him receiving immunotherapy treatments. Despite it, Jesse says he will remain being a Lakers supporters.