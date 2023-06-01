Long-time Freddy Krueger actor is done playing the role

HQ

It looks like there's a change coming for the iconic villain Freddy Krueger, as in an interview with Variety, the individual who has portrayed the character for over 50 years, Robert Englund, has confirmed that he won't be stepping up to play the iconic antagonist in the future.

When asked about whether he will be willing to step up and play the horror character again, Englund stated: "I'm too old and thick to play Freddy now. I just can't do fight scenes for more than one take anymore, I've got a bad neck and bad back and arthritis in my right wrist."

This doesn't mean Englund won't ever play Freddy Krueger again however, as he did sign off by adding: "So I have to hang it up, but I would love to cameo."

In terms of who could step up and take over Englund's mantle as Krueger, he did note a particular interest in seeing Kevin Bacon take a crack at the character.

"I know he respects the genre, and he's such a fine physical actor. I think that in the silences and in the way Kevin moves — it would be interesting."

Who do you think would be a good fit to become the next Freddy Krueger?