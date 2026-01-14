Longest running NFL manager Mike Tomlin leaves Pittsburgh Steelers after 19 years

HQ

Mike Tomlin, one of the longest-tenured coaches in NFL, has announced his resignation from the Pittsburgh Steelers after 19 seasons. He started in 2007, and back then he was one of the youngest managers to win a Super Bowl, 36 years old, when the Steelers claimed Super Bowl XLIII in 2009.

Tomlin led the team to 13 playoff appearances and eight AFC North titles. However, his best successes were in those early days, as the last time they won a play-off match was in 2017

"Coaching in Pittsburgh is unlike anywhere else, and I will always take great pride in having been a steward of this team", the coach, now 53, said. "This organization has been a huge part of my life for many years, and it has been an absolute honor to lead this team."

Remarkable, since its inception in 1969, the Pittsburgh Steelers have only employed three head coaches, Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher, and Tomlin.