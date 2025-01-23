Longdue Games, founded by the creators of Disco Elysium, announce their crowdfunding campaign for their next game

One of the strangest and darkest chapters in recent video game history was the abrupt exit and ensuing legal battle between the creators of Disco Elysium and ZA/UM. That litigation destroyed gamers' hopes of seeing a sequel to one of the most important CPRGs in history, but its main ideologues, far from throwing in the towel, decided to found a new studio with other industry veterans called Longdue Games, and today they present their first title.

Hopetown, as it is called, will be an immersive RPG of great narrative complexity and great emotional and psychological charge. Its creators define it as the spiritual successor to Disco Elysium. "Fusing the raw emotional depth and psychological complexity of Disco Elysium with the philosophical richness and narrative complexity of Planescape: Torment, this new psychological RPG invites players into an unforgettable world where stories are weapons, decisions ripple through the environment and light and darkness collide, not only among its inhabitants, but also within them."

But for Hometown to become a reality, Longdue needs the support of gamers, which is why it is launching a Kickstarter campaign to fuel the game's development. At this stage we don't know on which platform it will take place, but those who register in time for the pre-launch crowdfunding campaign via Longdue's website will get first access to a limited number of rewards that will be available privately shortly before the crowdfunding campaign goes public.

