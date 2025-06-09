Long-time Princess Peach actress reveals she has been replaced

HQ

Long-time voice actress for Peach and Toad in the Mario games Samantha Kelly has confirmed that she will no longer be voicing the character going forward. This marks the end of an 18-year stint for Kelly as Peach, who voiced the character in countless games.

"Thank you for so many years of friendship and joy. I'm sad that it's over, I truly would have wanted to voice Peach and Toad forever," Kelly said via Instagram. "Nintendo let me know yesterday that they decided to recast these roles."

"I'm grateful that I got to do these voices for so many years. Peach and Toad are such strong and beautiful characters that I pray they live forever no matter who voices them," she continued. Fans believe that Mario Kart World is marking a new era for many Mario mainstays, and it seems that from this point onwards we'll be hearing a slightly different Peach voice.

As we know, Charles Martinet, who voiced Mario for many years, has also stepped down from his performance. Unlike Kelly, though, Martinet serves Nintendo as a Mario ambassador.