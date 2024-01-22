Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Long-rumoured Lego Deku Tree set claimed to launch this autumn

The latest rumour suggests that we could be seeing the set in September.

There have been rumours swirling for a long, long time that Lego is set to expand its collaboration with Nintendo by constructing and offering up a The Legend of Zelda Deku Tree set. However, these rumours have largely amounted to very little, as despite hearing about the set almost a year ago, we're still no closer to actually seeing it.

The most recent bit of fuel on this rumour fire has now claimed that 2024 will be the year when the set finally debuts, as Lego leaker 1414falconfan has taken to Instagram to state that the set will be coming in September and that it will span 2,500 pieces.

We're yet to hear from Nintendo or Lego officially, so it's unclear whether this will be the case, but with a live-action Zelda movie in the works, no doubt this rumoured set is Nintendo's next effort to grow and expand the Zelda IP.

