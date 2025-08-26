Gamereactor

  •   English


Log in member
Gamereactor
news
Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

Long live 2D action! Shinobi: Art of Vengeance celebrates with a launch trailer

Lizardcube's ninja game will be available to pretty much everywhere, except Android and iOS.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

1980's... those were the days, and in 1987 there was a game called Shinobi. Since then there has been new games in the series every now and then, but yesterday was a big day, because a review for Lizardcube's Shinobi: Art of Vengeance was released. The game itself is coming out August 29th, 2025.

Classical 2D action, ninjas and beautiful environments. Joe Musashi is at it again, and to celebrate the occasion, an appropriate launch trailer has been released.

But before watching the trailer, be sure to read our review right here.

HQ
Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

Related texts



Loading next content