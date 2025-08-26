Long live 2D action! Shinobi: Art of Vengeance celebrates with a launch trailer

HQ

1980's... those were the days, and in 1987 there was a game called Shinobi. Since then there has been new games in the series every now and then, but yesterday was a big day, because a review for Lizardcube's Shinobi: Art of Vengeance was released. The game itself is coming out August 29th, 2025.

Classical 2D action, ninjas and beautiful environments. Joe Musashi is at it again, and to celebrate the occasion, an appropriate launch trailer has been released.

But before watching the trailer, be sure to read our review right here.