Long anticipated Minecraft challenger Hytale is being closed down

Years ago, when Minecraft was still the game to play for many, a host of competitors and alternative projects popped up. One such example was Hytale, a game that many deemed as the next really big evolution of blocky low-poly worlds. However, while that game has been in development for around seven years, it will not see the light of day nor leave its current beta form.

It has been announced by "Noxy" the CEO of Hypixel Studios that the game is being cancelled and the developer is being shut down in the coming months too. As for the reason behind this decision, the following is mentioned:

"Game development is brutally hard - especially when you're trying to build something original that speaks to a creative, passionate community. Over time, as our vision evolved and the genre matured around us, the bar kept rising. Our technical ambitions grew more complex, and even after a major reboot of the game engine, the team found that Hytale still wasn't as far along as it needed to be. It became clear we'd need a lot more time to get it to a place where it could support the ambitious vision for the game.

"We looked at reducing scope, adjusting timelines, and finding new angles to keep moving forward. But each of those options would have meant compromising on what made Hytale special in the first place. It wouldn't have been the game we set out to make. And it wouldn't have been the game you deserve."

It should be said that this is simply the ambitious standalone project that is being shut down as the Hypixel Minecraft server will remain in operation. As for the developers who will be losing their jobs as part of this decision, it's noted that Riot Games, who has been helping make Hytale a reality, is supporting them with "generous severance and resources to help them find what's next."

Speaking about the future, Noxy adds: "Even though we're closing this chapter, the spirit of Hytale and everything we hoped it could be will stay with us. We're proud of what we built, and we'll carry those lessons forward into whatever comes next."