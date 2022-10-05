Lonesome Village gets a release date in charming video

Ogre Pixel has gotten a lot of attention for their upcoming title Lonesome Village, which at a first glance looks like an adventure inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening. And while there absolutely seems to be ideas brought over from Link's brilliant adventure, this one stands on it's own.

The big twist is that it has no battles, so you will be saving villages and uncover a mystery in other ways. In a brand new trailer, the release date is finally revealed, and it turns out we won't have to wait long to see if it is as fun as it looks like.

Lonesome Village launches for PC, Switch and Xbox on November 1. Check out the video and a selection of screenshots below.