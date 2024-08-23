Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders announced for Xbox

HQ

Lonely Mountains: Downhill was an unexpected mega-success when it was launched five years ago, and suddenly roughly half the gaming world was pushing downhill records with a mountain bike.

A week ago, a sequel of sorts was announced called Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders, and this time, as the name suggests, it's all about skiing. But only for PC gamers, as that was the only confirmed format. Until now, that is. Because developer Megagon has just announced that the game is coming to Xbox as well, and released two new trailers of what's to come.

One packed with gameplay, and one where we are guided through the game, which among other things offers multiplayer so several people can ski together - both with and against each other. Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders will be released later this year for both PC and Xbox.

HQ