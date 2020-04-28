Lonely Mountains: Downhill launches for Switch next week

A game like Lonely Mountains: Downhill surely would be perfect for a format like Nintendo Switch, and fortunately, it's about to be released very soon. The official Twitter account for the game has now revealed that it launched on Thursday next week; May 7.

That means it is once again time to run a bike unreasonable fast down a mountain with absolutely no thought whatsoever about personal safety trying to shave off those all-important milliseconds from your personal best.

You can check out our review of the game for the other versions (PC, Playstation 4 and Xbox One) here.