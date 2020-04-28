Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Lonely Mountains: Downhill

Lonely Mountains: Downhill launches for Switch next week

Megagon Industries' racing game Lonely Mountains: Downhill lands on Nintendo's hybrid console next week.

A game like Lonely Mountains: Downhill surely would be perfect for a format like Nintendo Switch, and fortunately, it's about to be released very soon. The official Twitter account for the game has now revealed that it launched on Thursday next week; May 7.

That means it is once again time to run a bike unreasonable fast down a mountain with absolutely no thought whatsoever about personal safety trying to shave off those all-important milliseconds from your personal best.

You can check out our review of the game for the other versions (PC, Playstation 4 and Xbox One) here.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Lonely Mountains: Downhill

Related texts

Lonely Mountains: DownhillScore

Lonely Mountains: Downhill
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

"Lonely Mountains: Downhill is a tough bike racer that features a variety of challenges and relaxing, alluring levels."



Loading next content