Lonely Mountains: Downhill gets festive update

Starting on December 19, the Christmas event for Lonely Mountains: Downhill will be available on the slopes, adding in some new presents to be found as you ride, as well as a Santa hat to make your headwear thematically appropriate (you can see this in a Twitter clip).

This starts with 16 presents to be found, with that number rising to 32 by the end of the event. During the event, each present that is collected will unlock a new collectible for the player, and upon collecting all 32 the player will be able to ride downhill in 'true holiday style'.

Alongside the Christmas event, Lonely Mountain will also be receiving various updates, bug fixes, and adjustments, which will include extra facial hair and facial hair colours, Turkish and Polish languages, and improved keyboard controls.

Challenges are now automatically selected when opening a category too, and a bug has been fixed that stopped some achievements from activating. Megagon has also added a functionality to protect saved games from becoming corrupt, and fixed a freeze bug in the pause menu.

Will you be venturing down the Lonely Mountain this Christmas season?

