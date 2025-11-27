Lone gunman ambushes National Guard troops near White House on the eve of Thanksgiving
Two soldiers critically injured as authorities investigate possible terror motive.
Two National Guard troops were shot on Wednesday just 500 yards from the White House after a lone gunman opened fire near Farragut Square, sending tourists and office workers running for cover on the eve of Thanksgiving.
Police identified the suspect as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national who arrived in the United States in 2021. Officers said he approached the troops positioned outside the Farragut West metro station and opened fire, shattering a nearby bus shelter before other Guardsmen intervened and subdued him.
Both soldiers were shot in the head, according to officials cited by NBC News. A heavy security response followed, with the White House briefly placed under "condition red" lockdown and Reagan National Airport halting flights amid concerns about a wider threat.
Authorities said the FBI is investigating the shooting as a possible act of terrorism. President Donald Trump ordered an additional 500 National Guard troops to Washington as officials continued to search for a motive.