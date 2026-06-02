London Tube travel to be massively disrupted this week as first of potential two strikes goes ahead

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Expect the streets and roads of London to be far more congested than usual today, June 2, as the first of a potential two strikes has officially gone ahead, seeing many of the underground Tube routes ground to a halt following discussions between the Rail, Maritime, and Transport (RMT) union and Transport for London (TfL) falling apart.

As per BBC News, the two organisations are at odds because TfL have been exploring introducing a voluntary four-day working week, something that the RMT shares concerns over in regards to this potentially leading to longer working days and drivers being more fatigued during services.

It should be said that not all Tube lines are being affected by these strikes, as the Metropolitan line between a handful of stations will continue to run, as will the Central Line, DLR, overground, and trams, in a specific array of locations.

However, if these strikes have already disrupted your day, expect them to continue doing so, as the strikes are in effect until 21:00 BST (starting at 6:30 BST), with the same planned for Thursday, June 4 should no agreement be made between the RMT and TfL.