London goes pink in massive Barbie makeover

Warner Bros. Pictures must be absolutely breaking the bank when it comes to the Barbie movie marketing campaign. Following a whole slew of premieres around the world, recently the cast came to the UK for a premiere that saw London turned pink to mark the occasion.

Across the city, landmarks have been turned pink, with this process seeing the OXO Tower, the London Eye, Nelson's Column, and various other buildings around the city getting a pink hue to mark the movie.

To add to this, the red buses have been painted pink, as have the black taxi cabs, and on the topic of public transport, certain tube stations have been plastered with Barbie stickers to boot. There was even a pink version of the Doctor Who TARDIS out in the wild.

Take a look at some of the landmarks and pink changes over here, courtesy of Reddit user u/drsouchan.

Needless to say, if you didn't know that Barbie was debuting on July 21, 2023, you probably are now.