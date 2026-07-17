London Games Festival will return in April 2027 with new venue in Central London

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Over the past few years, the London Games Festival has been growing at a rather impressive rate. Following the merger of EGX and MCM Comic Con, the UK has been lacking a premier video game-centric event, and London Games Festival is increasingly becoming that solution.

The event is particularly successful as it aligns and combines a slate of gaming events across London within one week. There are talks and panels at events like Screen Play, other industry and B2B programming at Games Finance Market and Ensemble, major consumer and industry-focussed options like New Game Plus, and of course the BAFTA Games Awards happening around this period too.

Following the most successful London Games Festival to date earlier this year, which Gamereactor attended (for both the New Game Plus and BAFTA Games Awards events), it has now been confirmed London Games Festival will be returning in 2027 too, with an expanded venue to meet the growing demands.

The dates for LGF 2027 are April 12-19, but the main events will occur between April 15-17 at the new location of Business Design Centre in a more central location in the English capital city. The Business Design Centre will play host to New Game Plus and Games Finance Market, and as for the other confirmed events for LGF 2027, we're told the following will be making a return too.



BAFTA Games Awards at Queen Elizabeth Hall in Southbank (likely April 16)



Screen Play at BFI Southbank on April 14



Friday Late: Videogames at V&A in South Kensington on April 16



Ensemble on April 16-17 (touring multiple locations)



We're expecting a more complete list of activities and speakers as we get closer to London Games Festival making a return.