London Games Festival will return in April

HQ

One of the bigger events in the UK games calendar happens every spring when companies of all scales and sizes head to the capital city to attend the London Games Festival. It often happens in April and runs for around 10 days and for 2025 that will be the case again.

We're told that the London Games Festival will be back between April 2 and 13 and that there will also be a Side Events festival running between April 7 and 13 as part of the proceedings.

In terms of what will be on offer at the London Games Festival in 2025, the full schedule will kick off with a New Game Plus expo on April 2 and 3, which will look to showcase a variety of games on platforms from all around the world. This will then be followed by the BAFTA Games Awards on April 8, the same day that the Games Finance Market begins before closing on April 9.

There will then be a Screen Play event on April 10 where attendees will be able to explore creative collaborations, while Now Play This opens and begins its four-day run where experimental game design will be highlighted. A return to Trafalgar Square for the Games Festival at the monument is also planned for April 11 and 12, allowing the public to enjoy the proceedings too.

You can head over here to see the full schedule and further details on each part of the festival.