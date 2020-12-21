London Games Festival returns March 19

You're watching Advertisements

It has finally been revealed that the London Games Festival will both happen for 2021 and that it will also take place between March 19 and March 28. The full event is set to showcase a series of unreleased titles from around the world, as well as looking into how games have aided the lives of players under the stress of the pandemic world.

The show will be able to be enjoyed mostly from home, as free broadcasts and streams from iconic London locations are expected. Likewise, a series of outdoor elements are also planned for the show, which are set to be fully revealed in early 2021. These outdoor events will include Ensemble - a celebration of the Black, Asian and marginalised ethnicity UK video games talent, as well as few others, with more to be announced soon.

Alongside these, the BAFTA Games Awards will be broadcast on the night of March 25 as part of the LGF, making for even more interesting entertainment to look out for.

"London Games Festival will unlock more potential for the capital next year," said Adrian Wootton, CEO of Film London and the British Film Commission in a press release. "The festival was one of the first events to switch to all-digital and we're proud to see it evolve the model further with a dedicated games showcase and more.

The games sector has proven its resilience in 2020 and we remain hugely committed to championing London and connecting the city's game businesses to colleagues across the world, all while continuing to promote this exciting sector."

You can learn more about the program and what is expected to be coming in March 2021 at the London Games Festival website here.