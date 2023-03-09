London Games Festival has revealed its Official Selection line-up

The 30 games that make up the London Games Festival Official Selection have been revealed. These titles and apps represent quality, innovation, and diversity, and are spread across five categories; Best of British, High Energy, Historical Adventure, International Innovators, and Pixel Power.
Each of the games will be available to check out through an online showcase site from the beginning of the London Games Festival on March 29, with some games even releasing full demos to go alongside the event. As for what the games are, they are as follows:
Best of British:
High Energy:
Historical Adventures:
International Innovators:
Pixel Power:
The London Games Festival will take place between March 29 and April 9, and some of these games will even be showcased at Platform Bar in Shoreditch between April 4-5.