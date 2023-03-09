London Games Festival has revealed its Official Selection line-up

HQ

The 30 games that make up the London Games Festival Official Selection have been revealed. These titles and apps represent quality, innovation, and diversity, and are spread across five categories; Best of British, High Energy, Historical Adventure, International Innovators, and Pixel Power.

Each of the games will be available to check out through an online showcase site from the beginning of the London Games Festival on March 29, with some games even releasing full demos to go alongside the event. As for what the games are, they are as follows:

Best of British:





Sentry



Time Team Games



John Wyndham's The Kraken Wakes



Mechinus



Glam Pursuit



Rhythm Towers



High Energy:





Kaku: Ancient Seal



Robobeat



Fool's Goal



Squadblast



Demonschool



Historical Adventures:





Let Me Out



It's A Wrap!



Brewess



Mexico, 1921: A Deep Slumber



Crime O'Clock



Castle Craft



Midnight Girl



International Innovators:





Lost Twins 2



Stories of Blossom



Paleo Pines



Forever Lost



Dredge



Bramble: The Mountain King



Arctic Awakening



Gift



LetterMe



Pixel Power:





Vessels of Decay



Bilkins' Folly



The Tartarus Key



Mega City Police



Gourdlets



The London Games Festival will take place between March 29 and April 9, and some of these games will even be showcased at Platform Bar in Shoreditch between April 4-5.