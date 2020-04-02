London Games Festival goes digital

The London Games Festival is an annual coming together of gamers and game makers in the nation's capital, but this year, due to the ongoing lockdown prompted by the spread of COVID-19, event organisers are having to think outside the box. That being the case, as we've seen elsewhere, many of the events have been digitised and people can now engage with them from the safety of their homes via online equivalents.

The most notable and current event is tonight's BAFTA awards, with a winners' show set to be broadcast tonight via Twitch.

Then, starting tomorrow and running through until the end of the weekend there's Now Play This at Home, with comedy improv and in-game talks for gamers to engage with.

And then there are two ongoing events, Ensemble, which champions BAME talent from across the UK, and the big one, Rezzed, the annual indie-focused event that this year has been postponed until July. However, just because the physical event has been put on ice for now, it doesn't mean you can't get your indie fix, just head over to the official Rezzed homepage and you'll find lots to engage with.