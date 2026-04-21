London Games Fest 2026: Does the UK finally have a worthy EGX replacement?

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It may sound like a strange thing to say, but the UK games industry has had a massive void over the past few years. Ever since EGX and its smaller indie-focussed Rezzed events collapsed or were forgotten due to the merger with MCM Comic Con, the UK has not really had a key annual event where the games industry and the community can come together to celebrate the creative medium they share a love over. Thankfully, as the British games sector continues to blossom, we've seen a greater emphasis and focus on filling this gap in the market, with the latest iteration being the London Games Fest.

This is a week-long event where developers and studios, most of which are from the UK, flock to the capital to share ideas and present their upcoming work, all before the week is capped off with the highly prestigious BAFTA Games Awards. What started off as an ambitious idea with the backing of the Mayor of London has evolved into perhaps the best games event the UK has to offer.

Over the course of the week, attendees are treated to all manner of talks and panels from industry leaders, all before Thursday and Friday brings the arrival of New Game Plus, a miniature convention spotlighting AA and indie. Frankly, it's as though Rezzed has been, well... rezzed. For the sake of 2026, the action took to Exhibition White City, a lovely venue hall with space for around 120 exhibitors, big and small, to show their passionate projects. From the Scottish 4J Studios who are making the anticipated Minecraft-challenger Reforj, to the Bristol-based Friday Sundae, currently hard at work and hoping to deliver the hugely charismatic There Are No Ghosts At The Grand by the end of 2026. Even Devolver Digital were on-hand to showcase Dark Scrolls and Heave Ho 2, backed by in-person appearances from Volvy and The Lamb from Cult of the Lamb.

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The New Game Plus event felt like a breath of fresh air, a return to form in UK-based games conventions that had for the last few years been swept under the rug in favour of the more consumer and pop-culture-geared MCM Comic Con. With the thousands of attendees and the backing of such a wide array of developers and publishers, it certainly seems like there's only one way for the event to go; and that's upwards.

Then came the biggest night in British games the following day. The BAFTA Games Awards transformed London's South Bank into a veritable who's who from the global games sector, with Sandfall Interactive on hand to celebrate Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, AdHoc present to spotlight Dispatch, Hazelight to support Split Fiction, the list goes on. From the talented developers to the charismatic performers, to the composed executives, the show brought everyone together for a show that surprised, delivered emotion, and most importantly, celebrated gaming's best and brightest.

There was never any doubting the BAFTA Games Awards intentions, with it delivering a composed, well-structured, and balanced show that gave each and everyone their due without becoming bogged down by frankly too many reveals and announcements. That wasn't to say there weren't a few treats along the way, with stunning performances from talented musicians and singers and even the global reveal of 007 First Light's title song as performed by Lana Del Ray. The balance was exceptional, with the show serving up tons of awards and special moments all within around a two-hour runtime.

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The past few years have been a tad uneven for the games sector in the UK but if the London Games Fest week was anything to go by, things are definitely starting to look brighter. As for how the show will continue to grow, blossom, and evolve remains to be seen, but the platform in place and the foundation that has been laid is admirable and exciting. There is space with this format for London Games Fest to eventually become the place in the country for the industry to be celebrated on an annual basis, and by connecting the dots and tying familiar but unique events into this cohesive whole, it makes the capital an incredibly exciting place to be when the mid-April rolls around.

But will it be able to continue to expand, will the format and scale work if big names and players start to take over the more indie and smaller-scale-focussed New Game Plus? This is all hard to determine, but as it stands, having a personal and charming collections of events, spread out across the city before everyone comes together for what is often the final major awards ceremony of the season is a lovely way to celebrate all things video games in the UK, and frankly, I can't wait for the action to return in 2027.